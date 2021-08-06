Dana White thinks the UFC 265 main event betting odds are ‘insanity’

UFC president Dana White was surprised to see no. 3 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane so heavily favored in the betting lines over no. 2 ranked Derrick Lewis.

Some sportsbooks have Gane a 4 to 1 favorite heading into Saturday’s UFC 265 main event interim heavyweight title bout. Lewis is ranked no. 2 in the division while Gane occupies the no. 3 slot.

“That’s insanity,” White said when when he found out Lewis was a heavy underdog against Gane during an interview with TSN.

“At the end of the day, Gane is undefeated. His standup is unbelievable. The guy moves around like a middleweight,” White said. “But how many times has Derrick Lewis been counted out?”

“All it takes is for him (Lewis) to land that one big punch, and he will land some punches in a five-round fight. And he beat the champ. He beat Francis Ngannou.“

“What makes this fight so great as a heavyweight fight is that he (Lewis) does have the one-punch power. We’re going to find out how Ciryl Gane deals with pressure being in the first big, massive fight that he’s ever really been in,” White added about the matchup. “You couldn’t make a more prefect heavyweight fight than this one.”

