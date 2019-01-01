HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier UFC 230 Fight Motion

featured2018 Fighter of the Year: Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones square off at UFC 214

featuredJon Jones: Cormier is ‘No Champ Champ,’ He was Never Light Heavyweight Champion

Jon Jones and Cris Cyborg

featuredUFC 232 Fighter Salaries: Jones, Gustafsson, and Cyborg Lead 10 Fighters to Six-Figure Paydays

featuredJon Jones Mauls Alexander Gustafsson by Third Round KO to Reclaim Light Heavyweight Title

Dana White Thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor Rematch Will Happen

January 1, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Though Khabib Nurmagomedov finished Conor McGregor in the fourth round at UFC 229 in October, there has been some chatter of a rematch. McGregor especially would like to run the fight back. He’s not content to accept the loss and move on, although he understands if an immediate rematch isn’t in the offing.

UFC president Dana White recently noted that there remain numerous hurdles to clear before his company can start putting together the next fight for either Nurmagomedov or McGregor. They both are still mired in adjudication of their disciplinary cases for partaking in a melee following their fight.

In addition to the outcome of their disciplinary hearings, there are a couple other factors that could slow down how soon the two might rematch. Those other factors? Tony Ferguson and Max Holloway.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes: What Was Similar Between Fighting Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg?

Ferguson is the former interim UFC lightweight champion and he and Nurmagomedov have been trying for the past couple of years to fight each other, but have yet to make it all the way to the cage. Holloway, the current UFC featherweight champion, might soon make the move to lightweight and would likely jump the line on McGregor if he does so.

White addressed the idea of the Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor in a recent interview posted by TMZ Sports.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA