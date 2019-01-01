Dana White Thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor Rematch Will Happen

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Though Khabib Nurmagomedov finished Conor McGregor in the fourth round at UFC 229 in October, there has been some chatter of a rematch. McGregor especially would like to run the fight back. He’s not content to accept the loss and move on, although he understands if an immediate rematch isn’t in the offing.

UFC president Dana White recently noted that there remain numerous hurdles to clear before his company can start putting together the next fight for either Nurmagomedov or McGregor. They both are still mired in adjudication of their disciplinary cases for partaking in a melee following their fight.

In addition to the outcome of their disciplinary hearings, there are a couple other factors that could slow down how soon the two might rematch. Those other factors? Tony Ferguson and Max Holloway.

Ferguson is the former interim UFC lightweight champion and he and Nurmagomedov have been trying for the past couple of years to fight each other, but have yet to make it all the way to the cage. Holloway, the current UFC featherweight champion, might soon make the move to lightweight and would likely jump the line on McGregor if he does so.

White addressed the idea of the Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor in a recent interview posted by TMZ Sports.