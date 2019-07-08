Dana White thinks Holly Holm should consider retirement

Holly Holm entered her mixed martial arts career a little later than most, not fighting in the cage until her late twenties. That’s because she was busy winning and defending various world boxing championships before she left that sport behind for a new endeavor.

Now, it appears UFC president Dana White thinks its time that the 37-year-old former champion start to consider retirement from MMA, as well.

“Father Time is undefeated, he kicks all of our asses, especially professional athletes,” White said at Saturday’s UFC 239 post-fight press conference when addressing retirement for the likes of Luke Rockhold, Diego Sanchez, and Holm.

It didn’t take Holm long to rise from the ranks of world champion boxer to world champion mixed martial artist.

She rocketed to a 9-0 undefeated record, including capturing the Legacy FC bantamweight title, en route to challenging undefeated UFC women’s bantamweight champion and all-around superstar Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 on Nov. 15, 2015. That was the day that Holm rocked the mixed martial arts world when she dropped Rousey with a head kick and did what no other fighter had ever done to her… handed her a loss and took her belt.

Though she has consistently remained a threat, competing in both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions since defeating Rousey, Holm has struggled to a 2-5 record since the day she defeated Rousey.

“Listen, I don’t want to start going retirement crazy in here, but (Holm) has had an amazing career. She is one of the sweetest human beings you can ever meet and if you follow her on Instagram, she trains like a beast,” White said in addressing Holm specifically after she lost to bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes on Saturday.

Holm lost the bantamweight belt to Miesha Tate in her next fight after defeating Rousey and has failed on three separate occasions to regain a UFC title belt, though her loss to Nunes was the only time she’s ever been knocked out.

Nunes showed her continued growth as a more patient, but still incredibly powerful, fighter, picking Holm apart until she landed a head kick and follow-up punches to close out the fight late in the first round of their UFC 239 headliner.

To still be competing at such a level is an incredible feat in itself for Holm, and White didn’t want to discredit that as he expressed his desire for Holm to consider calling it a career.

TRENDING > UFC 239: Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm Video Recap

“She’s almost 40 years old and she’s in ridiculous shape. The things that this woman can do physically with the rings and gymnastics and all that stuff is phenomenal. She’s an incredible athlete, an incredible human being. I don’t know. I think she needs to take a look at what’s next for her,” said White.

“I’m just saying that because I care about her as a person. She’s amazing. Something we should probably talk about.”

Dana White wants Holly Holm to consider her UFC future

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)