Dana White thinks Conor McGregor overlooked Dustin Poirier

In a de facto State of the UFC interview, company president Dana White addressed numerous topics. Chief among them were the idea that Conor McGregor overlooked Dustin Poirier in their rematch. He also again guaranteed that Jon Jones would get a shot at the winner of the upcoming UFC heavyweight title fight between champion Stipe Miocic and no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou.

(Video courtesy of BT Sport)

