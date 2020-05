Dana White: The State of MMA (UFC 249 Full Scrum)

Hear Dana White give the state of affairs of the UFC in front of a small group of masked, socially distanced, Covid free tested press corps during UFC 249 fight week. This is the first scrum Dana White has given since the pandemic outbreak. UFC 249 takes place on Saturday night and is the first major sporting event to take place in the U.S. since the pandemic shutdown.

