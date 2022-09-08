Dana White: ‘The Diaz Brothers are legends in this sport’

Nate and Nick Diaz are arguably the most famous siblings in mixed martial arts. The two are fan-favorites that embody the antihero persona. Both helped build the sport while rising with it.

There’s nothing quite like a Diaz interview. The brothers are brutally honest, but not always easy to deal with if you’re a fight promotion.

They’ve both been involved in epic moments in UFC history. Nate Diaz won The Ultimate Fighter 5, and Nick derailed the early Robbie Lawler hype train by knocking him out at UFC 47. Nick made his octagon debut in 2003 at UFC 44. Four years later, Nate would make his first appearance inside the UFC cage.

NIck, the older of the two, held the Strikeforce welterweight championship from 2009 until 2011. Strikeforce was purchased by Zuffa, the parent company of UFC at the time, and Nick returned to the octagon to eventually compete for the interim welterweight title and the 170-pound world championship.

Nate, the younger brother, handed former two division champion Conor McGregor his first octagon loss at UFC 196 on just a few days notice. The Diaz brothers are legendary.

On Saturday, Nate Diaz headlines the UFC 279 Pay-Per-View fight card against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev. It’s the final fight on Diaz’ contract with the fight promotion. It could be the last time Diaz steps inside the octagon.

“This kid came in on The Ultimate Fighter. He’s fought in incredible wars for us. He’s been a very big part of this company for a very long time,” UFC president Dana White said during the Dana White’s Contender Series Week 7 Post-fight Press Conference.

“It’s been fun. It’s really be fun dealing with those two. At certain times it was whatever, but looking back, the Diaz brothers have been an absolute blast. They’re legends in this sport. They’re legends in this company,” White said.

Dana White and Nate Diaz once nearly fought in a club while drunk