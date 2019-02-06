Dana White Tells Jim Rome if Conor McGregor and Cowboy Cerrone Wanna Fight, He’ll Make it Happen

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 6, 2019
(Video courtesy of The Jim Rome Show | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone have been trading jabs with one another on social media of late, drumming up interest in a fight pitting them against each other. 

Now that McGregor’s timeframe for return to the Octagon is out from under the clouds of the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the bout is becoming more and more real. 

With both fighters seeming to want the bout, UFC president Dana White, who recently appeared on The Jim Rome Show, confirmed that he’s game to make it happen.

