Dana White targeting Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal in 2021

Though it has been slow to materialize, 2021 might be the year that we finally see the Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal showdown.

In a Q&A on ESPN+, a fan asked UFC president Dana White, “Who do you think is the best next opponent for Jorge Masvidal?”

White was quick to respond.

“Well, the fight that we love and that I think everybody loves is the Colby Covington fight,” he said. “I think that’s the fight that everybody wants to see.”

Covington and Masvidal have been on a collision course since the former teammates, roommates and even close friends’ relationship turned sour.

Many fans who do not have the behind-the-scenes info on these best friends turned mortal enemies wonder how tensions escalated so quickly.

In an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani prior to UFC 244, Masvidal provided insight as to why his former friend fell out of his good graces.

The BMF champ pointed to Covington’s online antics. More specifically, Masvidal was disgruntled with “Chaos” bringing his name up publicly during one of the number one contender’s common tangents.

“Knowing that he’d take to the internet or online to bash me when I had never bashed him,” Masvidal said. “Whether it be for a Facebook like, or maybe he’s gonna get 10 more pay-per-view buys when we do fight. If you would sell out our friendship like that so quick, we never had a friendship.”

Fast forward to 2021, both are now top five contenders with a bout between the two appearing to be imminent, according to White.

In a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Covington claims Masvidal is ducking him.

“Where’s he at now guys? Now he’s nowhere to be found,” Covington said. “Now he’s gonna get paid seven figures. He’s gonna get paid all this money to go fight in the octagon, and now he’s gonna have someone to pay his hospital bills, the UFC after I’m done with him.”

Regardless of Masvidal’s current whereabouts, White appears to be keen on making this bout official in the very near future.

“We’ll see how this thing plays out,” White said. “Hopefully we can get that done in the next few months.”h