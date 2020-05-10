Dana White talks UFC 249, future fights, and proving sports can return safely (UFC 249 Press Conference)

UFC President Dana White promised that he would get the UFC back up and running and that he’d do so safely.

He took the first steps with UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Although one fighter and his cornermen tested positive for COVID-19, the safety precautions and testing put in place identified Jacare Souza and his cornerman ahead of the event. All other fighters and staff tested negative.

In his book, that’s a win.

“The whole world is weird. We live in a different world than we did two months ago. The bottom line is, the system worked. What you don’t want to do is two days after the fight say, oh s–t, Jacare tested positive. So it worked. The system worked that we put in place.”

White also discussed the fights themselves and what he foresees with upcoming events setting the standard for sports and other business to restart.

