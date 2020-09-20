HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White at UFC Vegas 11 post-fight

featuredDana White talks Covington title shot, says Cerrone and Woodley should retire

Colby Covington at UFC Vegas 11 post-fight

featuredColby Covington: Tyron Woodley ‘Hates America and that’s why he got broke’

Colby Covington victorious at UFC Vegas 11

featuredColby Covington defeats Tyron Woodley then stumps for Trump at UFC Vegas 11

UFC Covington vs Woodley live press conference

featuredUFC Vegas 11: Covington vs. Woodley post-fight press conference video

Dana White talks Covington title shot, says Cerrone and Woodley should retire

September 20, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White insists that he doesn’t force fighters to retire, but when he suggests that it’s time to have a talk with a fighter that seems to be in the twilight of his career, you can bet that retirement is on the agenda.

Following Colby Covington’s victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s draw with Niko Price, White uttered the dreaded “it’s time to have a talk” refrain.

While Covington is eyeballing a title shot soon, and White addressed that, the UFC president seemed to think it might be time for Woodley and Cowboy to ride of into the sunset, respectively.

Hear everything that White had to say at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 11 post-fight press conference.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Video: US President Donald Trump calls Colby Covington to congratulate him after UFC Vegas 11 win

Colby Covington: Tyron Woodley ‘Hates America and that’s why he got broke”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA