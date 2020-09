Dana White takes blame for fighter scuffle at UFC Vegas 9 Face-Offs

During Friday’s UFC Vegas 9 face-offs following the official weigh-in, welterweight Michel Pereira slapped his opponent Zelim Imadaev. The two were quickly separated but UFC president Dana White took responsibility for the incident.

“That was on me,” said White. “I blew it.”

