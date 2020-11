Dana White supports bigger fines for missing weight, considering Women’s Atomweight division

UFC president Dana White, at the UFC 255 post-fight press conference, responded to the possibility of adding a women’s atomweight (105-pound) division and says he would support bigger fines for fighters who miss weight.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov teases meeting with Dana White; does retirement decision loom?

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)