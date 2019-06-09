HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White slams the door on a Brock Lesnar UFC return (video)

June 9, 2019
(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Though UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was looking forward to a blockbuster bout (aka a massive payday) with WWE Superstar and former UFC champion Brock Lesnar, UFC president Dana White slammed the door on that idea once and for all this weekend.

“I know (Lesnar) was looking into doing a new deal with [Vince McMahon] to stay with the WWE,” White told TMZSports, explaining why Lesnar failed to return to the UFC after all signs were pointing in that direction.

TRENDING > Henry Cejudo: ‘I’m the face of the UFC now’

“The bottom line is Lesnar isn’t 100-percent in on fighting anymore. You have to be all-in on fighting and if you’re not all-in, then you shouldn’t fight,” said White.

“(Lesnar) made the decision and it’s the right decision.”

