Dana White shreds Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing match

Dana White chimes in on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing exhibition slated for February.

Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers of all time. Logan Paul is a YouTube celebrity that has dabbled in boxing.

UFC president Dana White summed it up thusly: “It’s gonna look like what a grown man could do to his kid.”

(Video courtesy of TMZSports)

