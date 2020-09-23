Dana White shows off new Fight Island digs, breaks a tooth on Day 1

UFC president Dana White kicked round two of UFC Fight Island off with videos chronicling his journey back to Abu Dhabi.

From the plane ride to Yas Island to showing off his new luxury digs to an emergency trip to the dentist on Day 1, White has returned to something akin to the old Dana White’s Vlog series he used to publish via YouTube.

Dana White lands in Abu Dhabi

White left Las Vegas on an early morning flight that day after UFC Vegas 11, where Colby Covington took the victory over Tyron Woodley and then trashed anyone that had anything to do with Black Lives Matter.

The second round of UFC Fight Island kicks off with UFC 253 this weekend, which features Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight title against Paulo Costa. Who ya got in that one?

Dana White’s luxury suite on Fight Island

During the UFC’s first trip to Fight Island, White said that he was scouting out condos to call home over there.

He doesn’t see the future of the pandemic allowing for a quick return to live audiences. If the current state continues, White is prepared to continue holding international UFC events on Fight Island for as long as necessary.

If that means several returns to Abu Dhabi, and this one is a five-week stint, he wants to live in the comfort he’s accustomed to. White hasn’t bought a condo yet, but he does have a luxury suite that is all decked out to his liking, including his own private on-suite gym, decorated with Bruce Lee and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Day 1: Dana and the Dentist!

So yes, White has all the luxury one could want as he hunkers down on Fight Island for the next five weeks. But that doesn’t mean everything goes his way.

On Day 1 of UFC Fight Island 2.0, White broke a took and had to make an emergency trip to the Quarantine Dentist.

Ouch!

