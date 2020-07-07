Dana White shoots down Jorge Masvidal putting BMF belt on the line against Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal comes into UFC 251 as the one and only BMF champion. If UFC president Dana White has anything to say about it – and he does – it’s likely that Masvidal will remain the one and only BMF champion.

He for sure won’t be putting the belt on the line opposite UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on Saturday on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

“(The BMF belt) is not. It is not on the line,” White told TMZ Sports. “Usman wants it to be on the line so bad, he will not stop texting me saying I don’t understand why this belt isn’t on the line.”

Usman’s belt, however, will be on the line, as long as both men make weight on Friday.

(Video courtesy of TMZSports)

