Dana White Shoots Down Floyd Mayweather’s Demand That Khabib Boxes Him

Floyd Mayweather is demanding Khabib Nurmagomedov come over to the boxing world to fight. Dana White is insisting that Mayweather would have to step into the Octagon. So who gets his way?

At the end of the day, neither.

While Conor McGregor was eventually able to materialize a fight with Mayweather virtually out of thin air, that’s not likely to happen with Nurmagomedov.

Mayweather insists that he’s never been the one asking for the fight. White is insisting that he’s done with the crossover fights. And Nurmagomedov is sidetracked by a pending athletic commission hearing where he faces likely sanctions and is also out globetrotting and meeting dignitaries from around the world.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Mayweather stated, “They came to me talking about the Khabib fight. Khabib called me out, I didn’t call Khabib out. They said it has to happen in the octagon and I said, ‘You just tell me where Khabib has made nine figures before in the octagon. If he hasn’t made nine figures, he’s not the A side. I’m the A side. So if you guys want the fight to happen, you must come my way. My way, my rules.'”



White, also speaking with TMZ, was adamant that wasn’t going to happen. He was clear that the only way Mayweather vs. Khabib takes place is in his cage.

“The answer is ‘no.’ He’s gonna have to come here and get his ass whoopin’,” White said. “We did that last time. You gotta come here this time.”

“Every time he wants to box. You wanna fight? Want to make 150 million? Come over here and get your ass whooped.”

The way things are playing out, the timing for a rehash of the Mayweather vs. McGregor spectacle just doesn’t appear to be anywhere in sight. Of course, that bout never seemed realistic until they were suddenly putting pen to paper, so who knows?