Dana White shoots down Conor McGregor vs. Frankie Edgar

As quickly as Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar rekindled the idea of them fighting, UFC president Dana White shot it down.

“Conor loves to fight and wants to fight again, but that Frankie Edgar fight isn’t going to happen,” White said. “Edgar is two weight classes below him. Edgar is in a position; he was supposed to fight Aljamain Sterling, and Aljamain fell out, got hurt.

“Frankie’s coming to the end of his career and he could end up getting himself into a title position again. So to take the Conor fight makes no sense.”

Though the possibility of the fight had mostly been hearsay, a recent Twitter exchange between the two fighters perked up the ears of those that have wanted to see McGregor fight Edgar for years.

McGregor commented on a UFC Tweet about Frankie Edgar’s birthday by saying, “Happy Birthday Frankie, see you in December.”

Not one to leave the comment to question, Edgar responded, “Thanks pal, I said yes already, it’s on you and Dana White to make it happen.”

“There you go White,” McGregor then responded. “Make the bout. Give my purse to charity. First responders. One for all! Proper Whiskey.”

Edgar announced a drop to bantamweight after he was unable to take the featherweight title from Max Holloway earlier this year, but insists that he’d put that off to fight McGregor at whatever weight the Irishman wants.

White, however, has put an end to any speculation about the two fighting any time soon, but still believes McGregor will fighting in the UFC Octagon again.

“I think Conor will fight next year.”

Dana White talks UFC Boston, Conor McGregor vs. Frankie Edgar, and Boxing

