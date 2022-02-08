HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kamaru Usman

featuredDana White shares NSFW surgery photo of Kamaru Usman

featuredAmanda Nunes reveals reason for leaving American Top Team after loss

The Rock and Joe Rogan

featuredThe Rock reverses his support for Joe Rogan

featuredSean Strickland fat shames reporter and goes after press row during UFC Vegas 47 Post-fight Press Conference | Video

Dana White shares NSFW surgery photo of Kamaru Usman

February 8, 2022
NoNo Comments

Did you eat yet? You might want to before seeing this nasty photo of the inside of UFC pound-for-pound king, Kamaru Usman’s hand.

“Pound for pound best fighter in the world @usman84kg had hand ligament surgery today. This is the before and after. See you soon CHAMP,” UFC president Dana White wrote on the photo of Usman’s hand sliced open.

When the photo started making it’s rounds on Twitter, MMA fans were shocked at the graphic nature of the image.

According to Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz of Dominance MMA, he will be targeting a return at UFC International Fight Week in July. White has previously said the fight would be against Leon Edwards, though nothing is official.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Jake Paul lays Tyron Woodley out cold!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA