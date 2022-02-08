Dana White shares NSFW surgery photo of Kamaru Usman

Did you eat yet? You might want to before seeing this nasty photo of the inside of UFC pound-for-pound king, Kamaru Usman’s hand.
“Pound for pound best fighter in the world @usman84kg had hand ligament surgery today. This is the before and after. See you soon CHAMP,” UFC president Dana White wrote on the photo of Usman’s hand sliced open.
When the photo started making it’s rounds on Twitter, MMA fans were shocked at the graphic nature of the image.
According to Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz of Dominance MMA, he will be targeting a return at UFC International Fight Week in July. White has previously said the fight would be against Leon Edwards, though nothing is official.