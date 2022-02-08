Dana White shares NSFW surgery photo of Kamaru Usman

Did you eat yet? You might want to before seeing this nasty photo of the inside of UFC pound-for-pound king, Kamaru Usman’s hand.

“Pound for pound best fighter in the world @usman84kg had hand ligament surgery today. This is the before and after. See you soon CHAMP,” UFC president Dana White wrote on the photo of Usman’s hand sliced open.

Pound for pound best fighter in the world @USMAN84kg had hand ligament surgery today. This is the before and after. See you soon CHAMP pic.twitter.com/fQoAMKGR0M — danawhite (@danawhite) February 8, 2022

When the photo started making it’s rounds on Twitter, MMA fans were shocked at the graphic nature of the image.

Oh goody I get to see the inside of Kamaru Usman’s hand all over the timeline 🤢 — Nicole Bosco (@NikBos) February 8, 2022

Please stop posting Usman’s cut open tilapia filet hand — Harry Mac (@bbharrymac) February 8, 2022

I don't wanna see Usman's hand open again, it's enough. — ⚡ Iza (@wmmacrazy) February 8, 2022

Wasn’t ready for DWs IG photo of Usman’s hand — Jason Cruz (@dilletaunt) February 8, 2022

According to Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz of Dominance MMA, he will be targeting a return at UFC International Fight Week in July. White has previously said the fight would be against Leon Edwards, though nothing is official.