Dana White Sets New Date for Face-to-Face Conor McGregor Meeting

UFC president Dana White and superstar Conor McGregor were supposed to have already had their first face-to-face meeting since the Irishman unloaded on a van full of fighters at UFC 223 in Brooklyn, N.Y., in early April. That meeting has yet to materialize, but White says they have set a new date for their sitdown.

White and McGregor were initially set to meet at UFC Fight Night 130 in Liverpool, England, in late May, but that meeting never took place.

McGregor is scheduled to be in a New York courtroom on Thursday to make his first appearance since posting bail following his bazaar antics in early April. Once that initial court appearance is out of the way, it appears the he and White will finally talk face to face.

“He and I are meeting on the 18th of this month,” White told TMZ Sports on Wednesday. After the Liverpool meeting was nixed, White indicated they would meet in the UFC’s home base of Las Vegas, but did not specify where the June 18 meeting would take place.

White has recently begun talking about UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and McGregor expressing a strong interest in fighting each other, and it appeared he was leaning in that direction as well, but McGregor’s legal entanglements could put pause on such a fight, depending upon how they play out.

Though seasoned trial attorney Bob Latham told MMAWeekly.com that it was unlikely that McGregor would eventually be convicted of a felony or face jail time, he also warned that it is unlikely that Thursday’s court appearance provides a resolution.

“I don’t think you’re going to have any resolution, but you’ll have more information that both parties and pundits and everyone alike to assess where this is heading,” said Latham.

Though White generally has the inside track on most things involving McGregor, he admitted that he has no idea how his court case is going to unfold.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I don’t know what Conor has planned. I don’t know what Conor and his team have worked on,” White told TMZ Sports. “Whatever happens (on Thursday), I will be as shocked as you.”