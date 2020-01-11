Dana White seriously wants to hire former Best Buy worker that went viral for stopping a thief

(Courtesy of TMZSports)

If you dig deep into the roots of the UFC, you’ll find that much of the company (and the sport of MMA in general) was built by the hard work of people that simply had a tenacity to succeed.

If there is any secret sauce that UFC president Dana White could truly lay claim to over the years, it’s his ability to find employees and fighters that will never say day. It’s a large part of how the UFC emerged from a spectacle that was banned across nearly the entire United States to one of the hottest sports properties of all time.

So when White recently saw the doggedness of a former Best Buy worker who went viral for stopping a would-be thief, he not only praised her, he’s wooing her for a job.

White is bringing the former Best Buy employee to Las Vegas for the upcoming UFC 246 bout between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, where he intends to lure her into the UFC fold.

“That’s the kind of person I want working for me. You’re crazy Best Buy. You should have kept her. I’m gonna steal her from you now,” White told TMZ Sports.

“We talked to her on the phone. She’s got an incredible personality. She’s my kind of girl… I’m dead serious.”

Best Buy worker stops would-be shoplifter

(Courtesy of ABC7)