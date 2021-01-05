Dana White sends warning to illegal streamers ahead of UFC 257

UFC president Dana White sent a warning to illegal streamers on Monday and says he has a “surprise” for those who illegally stream UFC events in 2021.

The fight promotion’s first pay-per-view event takes place on Jan. 23 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The event, UFC 257, marks the return of former two division champion Conor McGregor in a rematch against former interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier.

White posted a video promo for the upcoming event on Instagram and issued his warning in the comments.

“The Notorious” is the biggest draw on the UFC roster. With McGregor headlining the fight card, White expects a high buy rate. Check out the video promo below.

