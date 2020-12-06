Dana White says Yoel Romero is the first of about 60 UFC fighter cuts coming by year’s end

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 6, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White, following Saturday’s UFC Vegas 16 in Las Vegas, explained the recent decision to cut top five ranked middleweight Yoel Romero loose from the roster.

“Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old,” White said.

That wasn’t the biggest news related to Romero, however, as White indicated that the multiple-time title challenger was just the first of numerous cuts coming by year’s end.

“It’s not just Yoel. We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year,” White said.

“Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks.”

White acknowledged that, while the cuts are necessary to pare down the roster, the UFC is still having one of its best years ever. And this in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

At the UFC Vegas 16 press conference, White also discussed some of the stellar performances of the night and also discussed at length the increasing instances of bouts being canceled because of COVID-19.

