Dana White says UFC has offered Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier a fight

October 1, 2020
UFC president Dana White says that the UFC has offered Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier a rematch in the Octagon.

Though McGregor remains retired, he put together an exhibition bout with Poirier to take place on Dec. 12 in Dublin. The proceeds from the bout are expected to benefit charities chosen by the two. McGregor tweeted that the exhibition bout would have nothing to do with the UFC and would instead be promoted by his McGregor Sports Entertainment and Poirier’s charity, The Good Fight.

As soon as McGregor and Poirier agreed to the bout, the UFC stepped in and offered them a fight on the books in the Octagon.

“(Conor) called out Poirier for a fight with (him) in Dublin for charity,” White said in an interview with Barstool Sports. “So we offered them both a fight. We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we’re waiting to hear back from both of them.”

A short time after White made it public that he had offered McGregor and Poirier a chance to rematch their UFC 178 bout, which McGregor won, Poirier posted on an Instagram story, “I accept.” He did not give any context to the comment.

Will it be enough to lure McGregor back to the UFC?

