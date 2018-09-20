Dana White Says UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor On Track to Shatter UFC Pay-Per-View Records

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 20, 2018
There’s little doubt that the upcoming event featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will be the biggest UFC show of the year but it may just be the biggest card of all time.

According to UFC president Dana White, the promotion not only expects UFC 229 to eventually hold the all time record for pay-per-view sales but the card may end up shattering the previous record.

As it stands, UFC 202 in 2016, which featured a main event rematch between McGregor and Nate Diaz, pulled in over 1.6 million pay-per-view buys to stand as the biggest selling card in company history.

White has believed that the long awaited showdown between Nurmagomedov and McGregor would end up breaking that record but based on current estimates, he’s expecting UFC 229 to do even bigger numbers than anything previously imagined.

“It’s massive and there’s been a lot of talk about this thing doing 2 million buys. We’re trending right now at 2.5 million buys,” White revealed when speaking to ESPN on Thursday. “So that’s how big this fight is. The biggest fight we’ve ever done was [Nate] Diaz versus McGregor at almost 1.6 million pay-per-view buys. Then we did the Floyd Mayweather fight and now this is by far the biggest fight and one of the biggest fights ever in combat sports to be honest with you.”

Obviously final figures for the pay-per-view won’t come in until after the Oct. 6 date when the show takes place but it certainly appears White is confident that UFC 229 will be a massive success.

Just based on ticket sales, UFC 229 is already expected to end up as the second biggest gate for the company behind another McGregor led show when he became a two-division champion back at UFC 205 in 2016.

McGregor will look to add another record breaking accolade to his resume when he attempts to hand Nurmagomedov the first loss of his career while taking back the lightweight title at UFC 229.

               

