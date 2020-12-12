Dana White says there is ‘zero chance’ Conor McGregor fights Jake Paul

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has a fight lined up with Dustin Poirier in January, this is what UFC president Dana White is focused on for his sport’s biggest star, not YouTubers.

Mike Tyson recently returned to the boxing world for a pay-per-view exhibition bout opposite fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. YouTube sensation Jake Paul fought on the undercard, knocking out retired NBA star Nate Robinson in the second round. But two fights into his boxing career does not qualify the professional celebrity for a bout with McGregor.

Even before Paul defeated Robinson, he was angling for a future fight opposite McGregor. After he knocked out the NBA retiree, Paul claimed it was his life’s mission to not only fight McGregor, but defeat him.

White says there is “zero chance” the bout will ever happen. It certainly won’t happen under his watch or the UFC banner.

Jake’s brother Logan Paul, also a YouTube celebrity, just inked a deal to fight an exhibition boxing match opposite Floyd Mayweather in February 2021. Despite that, White still insists Jake won’t be facing McGregor.

(Video courtesy of TMZSports)

