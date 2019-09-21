Dana White says The Rock will put the BMF Belt on the Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz winner

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?

WWE Superstar and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is as interested as everyone else in the UFC 244 main event showdown between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. The one thing different is that he has the power to inject himself into the event… and it appears he has done just that.

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Masvidal vs. Diaz will be for a very real BMF Belt even though the title itself is fictitious. He’s also confirmed that The Rock will be taking his place in putting the belt around the winner’s waist.

Tune in for UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz full live results on Saturday, Nov. 2, from Madison Square Garden in New York City on MMAWeekly.com. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz square off in the main event for the title of “Baddest Motherf—er” on the planet.