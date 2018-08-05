Dana White Says No World Tour to Promote Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

There won’t be a face off between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor until both fighters arrive in Las Vegas for fight week at UFC 229.

After the highly anticipated showdown was finalized and announced on Friday, Nurmagomedov and McGregor quickly got into training camp as their fight is only eight weeks away with the card taking place on Oct. 6.

Because the fight is taking place just two months from now, UFC president Dana White confirmed that there will be no world tour to promote the fight, although the organization will be brainstorming some different ideas to help build up what will undoubtedly be the biggest event of 2018.

“No, we don’t have time for a World Tour,” White confirmed at the UFC 227 post fight press conference. “These guys are going to fight the first week of October. Both guys are going to go into camp.

“But I’ll do something fun and we’ll do some different stuff. I’m literally having a big meeting on Monday to get all this stuff in order and get it going.”

In the lead-up to the fight announcement, Nurmagomedov repeatedly stated that if he was in the same room as McGregor that they would end up clashing long before stepping into the Octagon together.

Of course, McGregor just had to finish out a plea agreement in New York after he went on an all-out assault on a bus back in April in an attempt to get to Nurmagomedov after he was involved in an altercation with Nurmagomedov’s teammate Artem Lobov ahead of UFC 223.

Considering those factors, putting McGregor and Nurmagomedov anywhere near each other could be like tossing a lit match into a vat of gasoline, but White promises that they’ll have everything under control ahead of UFC 229.

“I’m pretty confident that we can control what happened,” White said. “What happened in New York, if you look at when that happened, everybody was loading onto the buses, everything was done and our staff still handled it pretty damn well for what was going on and how it went down.

“Obviously, now we’re very aware and very ready for any of that. Nothing’s going to happen. We’ll be good.”

Dana White: No Special Plans to Prevent Pre-Fight Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Altercation

