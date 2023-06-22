Dana White insists Musk vs. Zuckerberg is real: ‘Biggest fight ever!’

Let’s chalk this up to the “Wait! What?” file. UFC president Dana White recently spoke with TMZ Sports, saying that Twitter owner Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg jabbering back and forth on Twitter about fighting each other is legit, and he want to promote it.

This whole situation came out of left field. Musk and Zuckerberg made some off-handed comments on Twitter, basically agreeing to a cage fight. Most people, of course, took at as chattering billionaires being billionaires.

White, however, was quick to jump on an opportunity, reaching out to Musk and Zuckerberg to gauge their seriousness.

“I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” White claimed.

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that has been done,” he went on, adding that he is serious and wants to promote the fight.

“If these guys are serious, I make fights that people want to see. That’s what I do for a living. If they really want to do it and they’re serious, we can figure it out.”

How big would an Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight be?

White went on to discuss the seriousness of his potential billionaire bruisers, likening the fight to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, which went on to be one of the biggest pay-per-view events of all time. It shattered records, putting both athletes into nine-figure territory for their earnings.

“The biggest fight of all time was Floyd Mayweather and Conor. I think (Musk vs. Zuckerberg) triples that. I think it triples what that did. There is no limit on what this thing could make because… everybody would watch it. Everybody would want to see it.”

White thinks Musk vs. Zuckerberg would obliterate the numbers that Mayweather vs. McGregor did. And he’s probably right. Sure, there are many, many people that know who Mayweather and McGregor are, even outside of sports. But Musk and Zuckerberg, individually, each are frequently the front page of the New York Times, the cover of Time magazine, the lead story several times a week on every news program.

There are probably less people in the world who don’t know who they are than those that do. And who wouldn’t want to see a couple of billionaires beat each other up?

