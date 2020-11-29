Dana White says Mike Tyson looked ‘f—ing awesome’; targets UFC Fight Island for International Fight Week on

UFC president Dana White had his own event to worry about on Saturday night, but even he was tuned into the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout that took place on pay-per-view.

Following UFC Vegas 15, which featured Anthony Smith defeating Devin Clark in the last-minute main event, White addressed the media, stating how impressed he was with how Tyson looked during the eight-round exhibition bout in Los Angeles.

“I didn’t want to say anything negative because I love Tyson and he’s a good friend of mine. I was nervous. He’s (54) years old. Time is undefeated. Time takes us all down. One of the things I was worried for Mike is that he has this incredible aura still, and (54) years old, fighting is young man’s game. All that being said, he looked f—ing awesome tonight,” White said.

“I was blown away by how good he looked. One of the things I was worried about was Roy. Roy’s 51 years old, but Roy’s been way more active than Tyson has been. But Roy actually got way more tired tonight than Mike, which was shocking. I’m happy for him. I hope they both made a f—ing zillion dollars. It exceeded my expectations.”

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)

