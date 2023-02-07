Dana White says Makhachev vs. Volkanovski is ‘top 5 biggest fights of all time in UFC history’

While appearing on the Jim Rome Show on Tuesday, UFC president Dana White called Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski the biggest fight the UFC has ever had.

Rome asked White if that’s how he felt and he said, “yeah” then went on to say “It’s never happened before” in regards to the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter competing against the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter.

“Number one versus number two,” White said on the show. “Both world champions, obviously Volkanovski moving up to try to take Islam’s title. It’s never happened before so it’s exciting.”

The pair will face off on Saturday in Perth, Australia.

“This is going to be one of the top 5 biggest fights of all time in UFC history as far as gate, pay-per-view, the list goes on and on,” White said.

White also touched on the fact that Makhachev asked to fight Volkanovski in Australia, despite the fact that it’s title Volkanovski is coming after.

“He’s walking right into enemy territory and wants to beat him in his own country. I love that,” he said.