Dana White says ‘it makes sense’ for Alexander Volkanovski to get next lightweight title shot

The lightweight title is up for grabs at UFC 280 on Saturday when former champion Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev meet in the main event.

Ready to accept the call if one of the main event fighters is unable to compete, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is in Abu Dhabi prepared to step in. “The Great” made it known after his last title defense that he wanted to challenge for a second UFC championship.

“I just proved to you that I want to be in this octagon as much as possible. I want to be busy. I don’t think this division (featherweight) itself can keep me busy. I want to move up and become double champ and I’ll keep two divisions busy,” Volkanovski said following his win over Max Holloway at UFC 276 in July.

On Monday, UFC president Dana White indicated that Volkanovski would likely get the winner of Saturday’s main event. Already ranked as the top pound-for-pound fighter on the UFC roster, Volkanovski will get the opportunity to add to his building legacy.

“Well, it makes sense. It makes sense,” White said in an interview with Barstool Sports.

Volkanovski (25-1) is on a 22-fight winning streak. He was last defeated in May 2013. He’s successfully defended his 145-pound championship four times, and now wants double-champ status.

