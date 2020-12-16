Dana White says if UFC packed it in for COVID, fighters would have lost nearly $200 million

“If I decide forget it, we’re not gonna go, we’re just gonna sit this thing out like all these other businesses did, you’re talking, I’d have had to lay off probably 50-percent or more of my staff. You’d have cut all the executive salaries in half… or more. You’re talking almost $200 million that wouldn’t have been paid to fighters, and the list goes on and on.” Dana White on BT Sport

Not shutting down the UFC for any longer than was required by government officials was company president Dana White’s proudest achievement of 2020.

While many businesses and other sports entities were ravaged by coronavirus pandemic restrictions, White battled his way around the globe to keep fights flowing not only in the United States, but also on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi for international based athletes.

As the pandemic plagued 2020 comes to a close, White sat down with BT Sport for a lengthy conversation with Caroline Pearce about his greatest achievements of 2020, but more so his plans for 2021, including the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz rips Jake Paul for profane Conor McGregor callout

(Video courtesy of UFC)