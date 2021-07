Dana White says Donald Trump will be cageside at UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor

UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports that former U.S. President Donald Trump will be cageside at Saturday night’s UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGeregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC 264 live results: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 (Video courtesy of TMZSports)