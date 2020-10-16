HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier is simply a matter of contracts now

October 16, 2020
NoNo Comments

In a scrum with reporters on Fight Island, UFC president Dana White addressed the proposed Jan. 23 bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, expressed his excitement for Brian Ortega vs. Korean Zombie and Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje, and several other UFC hot topics.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

