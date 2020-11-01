Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier done, but Khabib remains UFC champion

HOT OFF THE WIRE

November 1, 2020
It’s been an interesting road to get here, but according to UFC president Dana White, the fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is a done deal.

The bout began as a mixed martial arts exhibition bout to benefit charity. That was when McGregor was still retired and in the midst of a public squabble with White.

Once word of the exhibition hit White’s desk, however, he didn’t pass up the opportunity to pull the Irish superstar back into the fold. He quickly put out an official offer for the McGregor and Poirier to rematch inside the Octagon.

There was a bit of gamesmanship by McGregor to try and get what he wanted out of the deal, but in the end, all sides came together. The bout is expected to headline UFC 257 on Jan. 23, 2021.

Following UFC Vegas 12 on Saturday night, the final UFC bout of the legendary Anderson Silva’s career, White was asked if McGregor vs. Poirier was finalized.

“Yeah, the fight’s done. I think (it’s signed), yeah. As far as I know, it’s done,” White stated.

Many questions have swirled about what will happen with the UFC lightweight championship after Khabib Nurmagomedov announced he was retiring after he defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Several fighters have floated the idea of a tournament. Pundits have questioned whether or not McGregor vs. Poirier could be elevated to championship or at least interim championship status, but White isn’t ready to write off Khabib.

Having had a recent conversation with Khabib, White admitted, “He didn’t say he’ll fight, but he didn’t say no. He’s considering the 30-0. His father wanted it.”

But whether or not Khabib eventually decides to remain at 29-0 forever, for now, at least, he is still the UFC lightweight champion of the world.

“He’s still the champ. There’s no vacant title right now or no interim title happening. He’s the champ and we’ll give him some time to figure out what he wants to do.”

