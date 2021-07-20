Dana White says Conor McGregor has ‘chronic athritis’ in his ankles, gives timetable for his return

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 20, 2021
It appears that Conor McGregor’s claims of being injured prior to his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 where he lost by doctor’s stoppage as a result of a broken tibia and fibula may be true.

UFC president Dana White appeared on Fox News in an interview with Jesse Watters and gave a timetable for when the former two-division champion will be able to return to the octagon.

“It’s gonna take him a year to recover from this one before he can come back, so I don’t know we’ll see,” White said to Watters. “The fight game is a tough game, and the kid’s cemented a massive legacy for himself and made a lot of money. So we’ll see how the rest of his career plays out.”

White then addressed McGregor’s injury claims.

“He’s had ankle issues for, you know, last couple of years,” White said. “He had asked if he could tape his ankles coming into this fight and he got clearance to do it from the Nevada State Athletic Commission and then he opted not to tape them. I don’t know why, but yeah he has chronic arthritis in his ankles.”

While it is unclear whether or not his ankle issues directly led to his broken tibia and fibula, it seems McGregor’s claims that he was suffering from injuries leading into his trilogy fight with Poirier could be true.

