Dana White says Colby Covington, not Nate Diaz, likely next for Jorge Masvidal

Though it had appeared that Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz might be on a collision course for a BMF rematch, UFC president Dana White sounds like he’s setting that one aside… at least for now.

White has shifted from the BMF rematch to another grudge match between former American Top Team stablemates.

After Colby Covington dominated Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, White now wants to pit Covington against Masvidal.

Covington and Woodley have had a heated rivalry for the past couple of years, stemming from their time at American Top Team. The same can be said for Covington and Masvidal, who used to train together, but now despise each other.

The friction at American Top Team, which is a rather large fight team, reached such a point that Covington recently left and formed his own team.

Asked if there were any truth to the rumors that Covington vs. Masvidal might possibly be next instead Masvidal vs. Diaz, White quickly confirmed the idea following UFC 253 on Saturday night on Fight Island.

“That’s very possible,” said the UFC boss.

“I don’t know if we’ve talked to Nate yet. But yeah, after the Colby fight (with Woodley), how do you not make that fight (between Covington and Masvidal)?” he questioned.

“That’s the fight that makes sense. The Nate Diaz rematch is going to be there no matter what happens.”

TRENDING > Dana White bites back at Conor McGregor: ‘It’s one of the dirtiest things you can do.’

Trending Video > UFC Vegas 11: Colby Covington vs Tyron Woodley Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)