Dana White says ‘100 percent’ we’ll see Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza next

Fans were not happy when Carla Esparza was passed up for the next title shot against Rose Namajunas in favor of hosting a rematch with former champion, Weili Zhang. But it looks like UFC president Dana White is finally listening to what the fans want and booking the fight.

“Carla Esparza,” White told ESPN in regards to who would be the next challenger for Namajunas’ title. “100 percent.”

This will excite Esparza who has been calling for the title shot for months.

“It’s obviously a huge opportunity that not only do I want but I felt that I deserved,” Esparza told MMA Fighting in October. “I was bummed but just reflecting back, can’t really control what decision [the UFC] made, the best decision for the company. I’m sure they made that for the company’s best interests.”

Esparza won the inaugural strawweight championship by defeating Namajunas and has won her last five in a row. She recently defeated Virna Jandiroba, Alexa Grasso, Michelle Waterson, Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan.

Upon hearing the news, Esparza tweeted, “It’s going down!!”

It’s unclear when this fight will take place at press time.

