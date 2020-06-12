HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White rips media for muddying Conor McGregor situation, riffs on Fight Island (UFC on ESPN 10 scrum)

June 12, 2020
UFC president Dana White on Friday used a good portion of his UFC on ESPN 10 scrum with reporters to clear the air on some confusion over “the bulls–t” that he has read this week after he made comments about Conor McGregor not wanting to be the back-up fighter for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson.

“I do one interview where I’m explaining on the radio how this happened and all these idiots start writing stories that I ripped him and that I said he wouldn’t take the fight and everything else. It’s all bulls–t,” said White. “The only thing that was stupider than the f—ing stories that they wrote was the headlines that they put on it.”

“We never even asked Conor to fight (after Khabib was ruled out).”

White went on to explain why McGregor was initially considered a potential replacement in the fight and touched on if it would have even been possible for him to enter the United States with pandemic related travel restrictions in place around the globe.

In addition to explaining the McGregor situation, White also talked a good bit about UFC Fight Island, which we all now know will be on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

