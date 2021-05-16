Dana White rips into Jake Paul’s promoter and Oscar De La Hoya

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 16, 2021
UFC president Dana White got annoyed when asked about Triller, the promotion that put on the Jake Paul and Ben Askren boxing match. Then White proceeded to unload on Oscar De La Hoya at the UFC 262 post-fight press conference.

“Don’t ask me about these idiots,” White responded when asked about the fight promotion. Hear White rip into the Triller promoters and Da La Hoya.

