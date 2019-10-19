Dana White rips into Colby Covington: ‘He’s a big mouth (expletive) idiot”

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Colby Covington blasted UFC president Dana White recently, saying there was no way he would wrap the belt around Covington’s waist if he defeats Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas. In fact, he went so far as to say he would hit White with the belt if he tried to do so.

“I can tell you who’s not wrapping it around my waist, and that will not be Dana White,” Covington told Submission Radio. “If he tries to wrap it around my waist, I’m gonna take the belt from him and slap him in the face with it.”

There was a time, when Covington was in the good graces of White, who arranged for the then-interim UFC welterweight champion to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House. The relationship has quickly deteriorated since, as Covington has amped up his role as the guy everyone loves to hate in the UFC.

Following UFC on ESPN 6 on Friday, White addressed Covington’s comment about the belt.

“Good luck with that,” White said. “He’s a big mouthed f—ing idiot.”

