Dana White rips Brendan Schaub, Pat Miletich for ‘f****** stupid’ conspiracy theory about UFC 279

On Tuesday night, after week 8 of the Contender Series, Dana White addressed several conspiracies claiming that the reshuffling of the UFC 279 card was all planned due to the lack of ticket sales.

“I heard this thing today, and I don’t know how true it is — Pat Miletich was saying we told Khamzat [Chimaev] not to make weight because we weren’t selling tickets. The f****** show was sold out going into that day of the weigh-ins.

“I don’t know if Pat really said that, but if he did, he has to be the dumbest motherf***** on the planet. I mean, you know how f****** stupid you have to be to even think something like that, let alone say it publicly and act like you’re f****** serious. We’re regulated by the athletic commission, and if you think we told Khamzat Chimaev to not make weight, then Khamzat shows up and the fans are all pissed off at him and stuff, and he’s going to just…if you know anything about the sport, this is a guy that was actually in the sport, training and fighting and everything else. If Pat really said that, holy s***, we might have to send him to the out f****** clinic, the brain clinic, to get him checked out.”

After his rant a reporter explained tat it was Brendan Schaub who actually made those claims, to which White turned his attention on Shaub.

“I apologize to Pat Miletich, then. That make sense.”

It turns out that both men questioned the validity of the UFC 279 shake-up.