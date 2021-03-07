Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed the media following a stacked show with three title fights.

White addressed the fights, ripped on the judges for their scoring of Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya, said what could be next for all of the championship bout winners, addressed Dominick Cruz calling out a Monster Energy executive, and much more.

