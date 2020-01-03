Dana White reveals the one fight that got away…

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 3, 2020
Dana White doesn’t live with much regret when it comes to his tenure as UFC president.

He helped build the company from a failing promotion into one of the most profitable sports organizations in the world which sold to Endeavor in 2016 for just over $4 billion. Along the way, he’s played a part in television negotiations to land marquee deals with FOX and ESPN, while also booking some of the biggest fights in all of combat sports.

White has always been able to get the fighters he wanted most on the roster, but there is only one matchup that he desperately tried to put together only to fail to make it happen that still haunts him to this day.

“The only fight that I wanted to make that was never made was Brock Lesnar versus Fedor Emelianenko,” White revealed in an interview with UFC.com. “We were going to do it at Texas Stadium. But I couldn’t get a deal done with Fedor, so it never happened.”

White has spoken at length in the past about all his efforts to bring former PRIDE champion Fedor Emelianenko to the UFC, but he could never come to an agreement with the Russian’s management team. Time and time again, White pursued Fedor, but the two sides couldn’t find a middle ground to strike a deal that would see him join the UFC roster.



Fedor remains one of the only fighters White has openly admitted to wanting to join the UFC who never actually fought inside the Octagon.

A fight between Fedor and Lesnar a few years ago would have undoubtedly been one of the biggest events in the history of the sport.

Unfortunately, those days are long since passed with Fedor signed to a deal with Bellator MMA where he plans to close out his career, while Lesnar has already retired from fighting to focus on his future in World Wrestling Entertainment.

