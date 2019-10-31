Dana White reveals his targeting Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone in January

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 30, 2019
Conor McGregor recently revealed that he is planning his return to the UFC early in 2020. UFC president Dana White on Wednesday added that he is targeting Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone when the Irishman steps back into the Octagon.

“We have nothing done,” White revealed when speaking to TMZ Sports. “Nothing is even close to being done, so I hate to even talk about this stuff and say it because it might not happen. It might happen, but we’re looking at ‘Cowboy’ (Donald Cerrone).

“No. 3 versus No. 5, Jan. 18 at the T-Mobile (Arena) in Las Vegas.”

McGregor had declined to name the opponent when he announced his return, but did provide the same date and location.

“I would like to announce the return of ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor will take place on Jan. 18 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada,” McGregor said during a press appearance in Moscow last week.

“So that is my comeback fight, it’s 12 weeks this Saturday. I’m in prime physical condition. I’ve agreed the date with the company. As far as the opponent, I have the opponent’s name, but for me and the game that I’m in, and from experience, if I was to give you people the name – which I would love to do – I know the UFC would flip it because they are a crafty company.”

Cerrone and McGregor had been talking up a fight between each other on social media earlier this year, but the bout never materialized. 

McGregor hasn’t fought since losing to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018. Cerrone has fought five times since then, winning three in a row before losing back-to-back bouts to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

