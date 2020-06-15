Dana White responds to San Antonio shooter claiming to be UFC fighter

UFC president Dana White weighed in on Saturday night following word of a shooting that happened in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday night, where the suspect claimed to be a UFC fighter from California.

Police have been searching for the shooter, who opened fire outside of a bar to which he had just been denied entry. He reportedly wounded eight people.

The Friday night incident started when a group that included the shooter was denied entry into a bar because they were inebriated, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

McManus relayed that the shooter said, “Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California,” before returning to his car, taking out “a long rifle,” and then walking back across the street and opening fire.

“He hit eight individuals,” said McManus. “All transported themselves to local hospitals.”

White could only shake his head in disbelief at the incident, hoping that the man claiming to be a UFC fighter was lying.

“How f—ing crazy is that s–t?” White said at the UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference. “This world is just f—ing bananas right now.

“Well, if you don’t think that I heard about that one at 7 a.m. this morning, you know what I mean? I hope it’s not true.”

