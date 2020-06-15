HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference

featuredDana White: UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference video

Cynthia Calvillo UFC Glasgow weigh-in

featuredCynthia Calvillo decisions Jessica Eye in UFC on ESPN 10 main event

UFC Eye vs Calvillo live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 10: Eye vs. Calvillo Live Results

Dana White on Khabib vs Conor prefight violence

featuredDana White rips media for muddying Conor McGregor situation, riffs on Fight Island (UFC on ESPN 10 scrum)

Dana White responds to San Antonio shooter claiming to be UFC fighter

June 15, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White weighed in on Saturday night following word of a shooting that happened in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday night, where the suspect claimed to be a UFC fighter from California.

Police have been searching for the shooter, who opened fire outside of a bar to which he had just been denied entry. He reportedly wounded eight people.

The Friday night incident started when a group that included the shooter was denied entry into a bar because they were inebriated, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

McManus relayed that the shooter said, “Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California,” before returning to his car, taking out “a long rifle,” and then walking back across the street and opening fire.

“He hit eight individuals,” said McManus. “All transported themselves to local hospitals.”

White could only shake his head in disbelief at the incident, hoping that the man claiming to be a UFC fighter was lying.

“How f—ing crazy is that s–t?” White said at the UFC on ESPN 10 post-fight press conference. “This world is just f—ing bananas right now.

“Well, if you don’t think that I heard about that one at 7 a.m. this morning, you know what I mean? I hope it’s not true.”

TRENDING > Dana White: UFC on ESPN 10 FULL post-fight press conference video

Cynthia Calvillo accuses Jessica Eye of cheating at UFC on ESPN 10

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA