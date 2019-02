Dana White Responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov Potentially Not Fighting in Nevada Again

UFC president Dana White responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s manager stating that Nurmagomedov may not fight in Nevada again. White was asked about the situation on Thursday during the UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith press conference.

