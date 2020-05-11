Dana White responds to Joe Rogan’s social distancing comments at UFC 249

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 11, 2020
UFC 249 took place on Saturday, May 9, marking the return of a major professional sport for the first time since the global coronavirus pandemic took grip of the world.

It wasn’t without some hurdlers, as Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and his cornermen tested positive for COVID-19. His fight with Uriah Hall was pulled from the fight card on Friday. Everyone else on the UFC 249 card tested negative for the disease.

All staff and other personnel on site were also tested and returned negative results, including broadcasters Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik.

Officials felt comfortable enough in the testing that Rogan interviewed fighters in the Octagon after their bouts. He wasn’t, however, allowed to sit normally next to Cormier and Anik during their commentating. They were forced to sit apart from each other as a measure of social distancing.

Rogan commented several times throughout the night about how he was displeased not being able to sit next to his fellow commentators after they had all tested negative.

UFC President Dana White, following the fights, addressed Rogan’s comments and put them in perspective as the UFC gets back in business.

