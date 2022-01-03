Dana White responds to Jake Paul’s demands: ‘I believe you’re a cheater’ | Video

The social media war between UFC president Dana White and YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul continued over the weekend.

Paul extended his undefeated boxing record to 5-0 in his last fight by knocking out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch on Dec. 18. After the win, Paul directed his attention toward the UFC president.

“I just knocked out a five-time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company. Please let me get Kamaru Usman, please let me get (Nate) Diaz, please let me get (Jorge) Masvidal. Cause I’m going to embarrass them, too. I promise you, Dana,” Paul said after putting Woodley to sleep in the 6th round of their rematch.

White and the UFC have been a regular target for Paul, who has criticized the fight promotion over fight pay, among other things. He’s gone after White directly several times accusing the UFC president of cocaine use. White responded to Paul’s personal attacks with a challenge.

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul,” White said during a recent interview on ‘The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas.’ “This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

Of course Paul issued a response and they included a list of demands. If the demands were met, Paul stated that he would retire from boxing, make himself available for USADA drug testing and sign a one-fight deal to compete inside the Octagon.

Jake Paul responds to Dana White’s drug testing challenge with offer to fight in the UFC

His list of demands included an increase in UFC minimum fighter pay, have a fighter payout of 50-percent of the annual company revenues, and provide long-term healthcare for all UFC fighters.

White responded to Paul’s list of demands with a video posted to his social media reiterating his drug testing challenge and accusing Paul of not being smart enough to come up with the stipulations listed in his demands.

“Jake, you never responded to the challenge. You publicly stated that I use cocaine. I do not. So I told you that you could randomly cocaine test me for the next ten years,” White said in his video response.

“I believe you’re a cheater, and I believe that you use steroids, so I want to randomly steroid test you for the next two years.”

White not only thinks Paul uses performance-enhancing drugs, he also believes Paul didn’t come up with his list of demands on his own.

“And that thing that you came out with,” White said. “Nobody on Earth thinks you really wrote that. You’re too stupid.”

White then suggested that Paul and his management team start a fight promotion and implement his list of demands as their business model. He also suggested that they focus more on selling his boxing matches than attacking the UFC.

“What you should be focused on is your business. You’re tanking. You can’t sell pay-per-views,” White said.

Cody Garbrandt wants to ‘whoop’ Sean O’Malley’s ass